November 24, 2016 12:12 PM

Pac-12 picks, Week 13: Rivalry time

By Christian Caple

It’s Thanksgiving. A bunch of rivalry games are being played this weekend. Here are my picks.

All lines are courtesy of Tim Booth. My pick for the Apple Cup was made in a separate post.

Last week: 5-1 straight-up, 3-3 against the spread.

Season: 70-13 straight-up, 37-36-3 against the spread.

FRIDAY

Arizona State at Arizona, 6:30 p.m., ESPN (ASU by 3) -- Man, ASU is only favored by three against this Wildcats team? The Sun Devils are reeling, sure, but I just can’t see them losing this one. The pick: ASU 28, Arizona 20.

...

SATURDAY

Notre Dame at USC, 12:30 p.m., ABC (USC by 17.5) -- The Irish have little left to play for, aside from pride and all that. And they haven’t showed much of that this season. The pick: USC 45, Notre Dame 20.

...

Oregon at Oregon State, 1 p.m., Pac-12 Networks (Oregon by 3) -- Could see this going either way. The Ducks probably feel a little better about themselves after taking down Utah last week, but OSU should feel pretty good, too, after throttling Arizona. Seems like the Beavers are trending in the right direction, though, while Oregon, uh, is not. The pick: Oregon State 24, Oregon 21.

...

UCLA at California, 4 p.m., ESPN 2 (UCLA by 3) -- Two teams with pretty much nothing left to play for. Might come down to who wants it the least. The pick: UCLA 31, California 27.

...

Utah at Colorado, 4:30 p.m., FOX (Colorado by 10) -- If the Buffaloes win, they go to the Pac-12 championship game. Here is a guess they will make that happen, especially at home, especially against a Utah team coming off a loss to Oregon. The pick: Colorado 38, Utah 24

...

Rice at Stanford, 5 p.m., Pac-12 Networks (Stanford by 36) -- Why? The pick: Stanford 52, Rice 10.

Christian Caple: @ChristianCaple

