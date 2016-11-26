Huskies Insider Blog

November 26, 2016 8:09 PM

Huskies to face Colorado in Pac-12 championship game

Huskies Insider Blog

University of Washington football and basketball

By Christian Caple

ccaple@thenewstribune.com

The Washington Huskies will play against the Colorado Buffaloes in the Pac-12 championship game Friday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

Colorado (10-2, 8-1 in Pac-12) beat Utah, 27-22, on Saturday to clinch the Pac-12 South division title. A Buffaloes loss would have given the South title to USC (9-3, 7-2), the only team to beat the Huskies this season.

UW clinched the Pac-12 North title on Friday with a 45-17 victory over Washington State, which entered the game tied with the Huskies for first place.

This will be the first Pac-12 title game appearance for both teams. Colorado finished in last place in the South in its first five seasons in the conference, and won more league games this year than it did in the last five seasons combined.

The Pac-12 championship game is scheduled for a 6 p.m. Friday (Dec. 2) kickoff and will air on FOX.

Related content

Huskies Insider Blog

Comments

Videos

Washington head coach Chris Petersen discusses Apple Cup victory

View more video

About Christian Caple

@christiancaple

A proud native of Longview, Wash., Christian Caple joins The News Tribune after covering Washington State football and men's basketball for two years at the Spokesman-Review in Spokane (though he lived in Pullman). He is a 2010 graduate of the University of Washington, an avid NWAACC basketball fan, and is unsure how to proceed now that Breaking Bad is over.

Sports Videos