Nine Huskies included on Pac-12 All-Academic teams, plus more award recognition for Jake Browning

Nine Washington Huskies players made the Pac-12’s All-Academic teams, including three on the first team.
The first-team honorees: senior tight end Jeff Lindquist, sophomore linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven and senior offensive lineman Jake Eldrenkamp, who is a three-time first-teamer. Eldrenkamp was also named first-team All-Pac-12 on Tuesday for the first time in his career.
Washington also had six players on the All-Academic second team: junior safety Budda Baker; sophomore defensive linemen Greg Gaines and Vita Vea; junior defensive back Trevor Walker; sophomore linebacker Tevis Bartlett; and freshman receiver Andre Baccellia.
The Huskies’ honorable mention selections are sophomore quarterback Jake Browning; senior defensive back Kevin King; sophomore defensive back Jojo McIntosh; sophomore tight end Drew Sample; senior defensive back Hayden Schuh; junior offensive lineman Coleman Shelton; and senior linebacker Psalm Wooching.
Speaking of Browning, he was named a finalist on Wednesday for two postseason awards. He is one of five finalists for the Walter Camp Player of the Year award, given annually to the nation’s best player, and is one of 10 finalists for the Manning Award, given annually to the nation’s top quarterback.
