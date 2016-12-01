Huskies Insider Blog

December 1, 2016 1:49 PM

Alaska Airlines gives free Pac-12 championsip game tickets to all passengers on afternoon flight to San Jose

Passengers on Alaska Airlines flight 362 from Sea-Tac to San Jose on Thursday afternoon were greeted with a Washington Huskies-themed surprise when they arrived at their seats.

Each seat was decorated by a purple-and-gold pom-pom, as well as a purple UW wrist band.

Also placed on each seat: an Alaska Airlines envelope containing two, free tickets to Friday’s Pac-12 championship game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

Guess they’re not anticipating a sellout (and before you ask, sorry, I already gave mine away). Still, it’s a cool gesture by one of UW’s most important business partners. Alaska’s name adorns the basketball arena at Hec Edmunson Pavilion, and the airline agreed last year to a 10-year, $41 million deal for the naming rights to Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. It is also a savvy public relations move. Local television crews were in the terminal before the flight.

