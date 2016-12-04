They’re in: Washington earns No. 4 seed in College Football Playoff, will face Alabama in national semifinal

The Washington Huskies are headed to the College Football Playoff.
Washington’s 41-10 victory over Colorado in Friday’s Pac-12 championship game allowed the Huskies (12-1) to remain at No. 4 in the final playoff rankings released during Sunday morning’s selection show on ESPN. UW will face No. 1 Alabama (13-0) in a national semifinal Dec. 31 at the Georgia Dome in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta.
No. 2 Clemson will face No. 3 Ohio State in the other semifinal in Glendale, Arizona.
There was considerable speculation Saturday night that Penn State, which beat No. 6 Wisconsin, 38-31, in the Big Ten championship game, might jump from No. 7 into the top four despite having two losses. But the Nittany Lions instead finished No. 5 in the final ranking.
Michigan, which was previously No. 5, dropped one spot to No. 6.
