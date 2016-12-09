Nation’s top o-line recruit, Foster Sarell, to visit Washington this weekend

The nation’s top offensive line recruit -- and Scout.com’s No. 2 player in the entire 2017 class -- will reportedly take his official visit to Washington’s campus this weekend.
Scout.com reports that Foster Sarell, the 6-foot-6, 300-pound offensive tackle from Graham-Kapowsin High School, will be one of three players to officially visit UW this weekend, along with Provo, Utah, defensive back Chaz Ah You and defensive back Keith Taylor from Servite High School in Anaheim, California. Taylor is already committed to UW.
Sarell is reportedly scheduled to visit Stanford next week, and has long been thought to favor the Cardinal, though UW’s resurgence this season has seemingly given the Huskies a better chance of landing the five-star tackle. He is expected to announce his decision Jan. 7 at the Army All American Game in San Antonio.
UW has already received commitments from four of the top five prospects in the state of Washington -- Sumner athlete Conor Wedington, Eastside Catholic tight end Hunter Bryant, Juanita athlete Salvon Ahmed and Skyline offensive lineman Henry Bainivalu -- with Sarell obviously the only top-five, in-state recruit still on the board.
