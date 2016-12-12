Huskies Insider Blog

December 12, 2016 12:30 PM

Catching up on All-America honors for Huskies, including Budda Baker and John Ross

By Christian Caple

The AP All-America team, released this morning, did not include any Washington Huskies players on the first team.

It did, however, include junior safety Budda Baker and junior receiver John Ross on the second team. And both of those players were named to ESPN’s All-America first team.

Baker has now been named a first-team All-American by three major outlets -- ESPN, Sporting News and SB Nation -- and can still earn consensus All-America status if he is named to the first team by the American Football Coaches Association and the Football Writers Association of America. Baker was also a second-team pick by USA Today. Ross named the AP’s Pac-12 offensive player of the year.

Both USA Today and ESPN included UW freshman safety Taylor Rapp on their freshmen All-America teams.

