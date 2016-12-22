Lorenzo Romar after Huskies’ 94-72 win over Seattle U: ‘I thought from start to finish, our guys played good basketball’

Here is everything Huskies coach Lorenzo Romar said after Washington’s 94-72 victory over Seattle University on Thursday night at KeyArena.
(Opening) “I’m really proud of our guys tonight. I thought from start to finish, our guys played good basketball. We were going to have to play good basketball. Seattle U is a very, very sound basketball team. Coach Dollar and his staff have this group now playing the way they want them to play, for what they have. So I was just really, really proud of our guys. Noah Dickerson, in terms of numbers, was phenomenal. He’s gotten himself in great shape so he can play longer and get more done. Sam Timmins, Malik Dime, those guys battled (Aaron) Menzies, who is really becoming a good basketball player. They battled him and didn’t give him anything easy. Our guys played with each other. Twenty-two assists. It was good to see that going into the break.”
(On whether UW has turned the corner) “I will stick with the word progress. I think we have made progress. As I said before, I thought we made progress in the Nevada game in a loss. It’s been coming. I thought our last game before tonight, it was more evident, and tonight, I thought it was very evident that this team is making progress.”
(On David Crisp playing well with Markelle Fultz in foul trouble) “David played phenomenal basketball. David Crisp is playing phenomenal basketball, night in, night out. He’s become a pretty reliable basketball player for us. I didn’t say shooter. I said basketball player. Shooting comes with that. But he’s doing other things that has made himself more of a complete basketball player. He is more impactful in the game as a result.”
(On Noah Dickerson’s 21-point, 17-rebound performance) “Well, he’s been getting close to double doubles when he’s been playing. He just keeps getting better and better. But when you’re working like he’s working now and you have the talent that he is, things are going to happen good for you.”
(On 22 assists on 31 made field goals) “I think that’s great. We were zoned for 40 minutes, so in the zone, you’re probably going to have assists if you’re making shots. So you’ve got to be able to make the shots. What I like … we shot 20 3-pointers. It’s easy to shoot 27 to 30 because they’re zoning you. We went inside and out. We scored outside, we went inside. That’s the best way to try to attack a zone, from the inside out.”
(On defending 7-3 center Aaron Menzies) “We were just hopeful that we wouldn’t get an angle. He got an angle on us early, scored a basket. We were trying to keep our bodies between him and the rim. Sam Timmins is strong enough to not let Menzies post up right in front of the basket, because if he does, it’s going to be a bucket. And then Malik is athletic enough to still be there and maybe contest the shot. So that’s what our guys did.”
(On whether this felt like a road environment at all) “Any time you’re not in your own place, there are a lot of people making a lot of noise when the other team scores, then you’re in a foreign place. Even though it’s in the same city, it’s still in another gym. I’m not comparing this rivalry to others, but in North Carolina, where they’re playing local, those schools are 20 minutes apart – you know you’re in another gym when you’re playing.”
(On whether UW made sufficient progress during its nonconference schedule) “I think we made a lot of progress. There’s still a long ways to go but I think we made a lot of progress. We told our guys, tonight, we looked like a basketball team on the defensive end and the offensive end, and that hasn’t always been the case in this early season.”
(Has it been the case much?) “In the last game, I thought we did a lot more. So, again, progress.”
(Was this your most complete game of the season?) “Yes. No question about it. No doubt about it. The way we went about our business I thought made it our best one.”
