Jackson Sirmon, 2018 linebacker prospect, announces commitment to Huskies

Jackson Sirmon, a linebacker prospect in the 2018 recruiting class, announced a commitment on Thursday to play football for the Washington Huskies.
Very happy to say I have committed to the University of Washington! #GoDawgs #Woof pic.twitter.com/RiPglfGTBb— Jackson Sirmon (@jackson_sirmon) December 29, 2016
Sirmon, who plays for Brentwood Academy in Brentwood, Tennessee, is considered a 3-star prospect by Scout.com and also lists offers from Vanderbilt and Wisconsin. He is the cousin of Bothell High School quarterback Jacob Sirmon, who is committed to the Huskies, and is the son of former UW assistant coach Peter Sirmon, who is currently the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Mississippi State.
Jackson Sirmon and Jacob Sirmon are the only two players committed to UW in the 2018 class so far.
Here are some of Jackson Sirmon’s video highlights.
