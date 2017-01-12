Quoting Lorenzo Romar and Noah Dickerson after Huskies’ 69-59 loss at California

Here is all that Huskies men’s basketball coach Lorenzo Romar said after Washington’s 69-59 loss to California on Thursday night at Haas Pavilion, and some additional quotes from sophomore forward Noah Dickerson and sophomore guard David Crisp.
(Opening) “Well, that Cal team played pretty much exactly how we told our guys that they were going to play. They were going to be physical, they were going to protect the rim, they were going to make it difficult for us to score, which they did. We shot the ball too early at times and didn’t move them as much as maybe we should have. But they killed us on the glass. Our inability to make free throws and giving them second-chance points probably was the difference in the game. Ivan Rabb was terrific. He found a way. Four points in the first half, I believe, and found a way to put his imprint on the game again, much like he did against USC in their last game.”
(On Cal’s offensive rebounds) “They got us a lot of times off penetration. We come over and help, we’re out of position on the help. Some of it had to do, we played small and they just reached over the top of us, which is something else we talked about. That was definitely, in my opinion, the difference.”
(On the balance between wanting to go small but needing size against Cal’s front line) “But again, we weren’t small the majority of the game. I thought Matthew Atewe gave us some very, very good minutes while he was in there. but we played with him and Noah in the game at the same time. When they were in together, I think sometimes penetration got it. We get a stop, had the ball in our hand, not quite come up with the basketball, and they would score on it. But I thought our guys went on the road and really fought. I thought we competed, which is what we want.”
(On wanting a different approach offensively) “Oh, no doubt. I wish we would have been more patient. Not one time did the shot clock get under 10 when we had the basketball, and it’s something we’ve preached for three or four days with our team, that you have to get the ball from side to side. If you try to jam it down their throat, they’re just too big and too good defensively, and they’re going to be camped out in that paint. And that’s what happened quite a bit. So, hopefully lesson learned. There are not many teams that can impose their will on you defensively with that kind of size in our league. We won’t see it a lot. Arizona’s kind of like that, maybe UCLA. But they’re good defensively.”
(Did it seem like Markelle Fultz was pressing at all?) “Not pressing. They contested his drives to the rim, they contested those, his shots, I’ve seen him make those same shots, though. It just didn’t go down for him.”
(On whether low point total was good Cal defense or bad UW offense) “Cal had a lot to do with it. As I stated earlier, we were not patient enough to attack that type of defense tonight. You have to be more patient. You have to get the ball swung from side to side, or they’re just waiting for you. You’re not making the defense move, you’re not making the defense shift. They had a lot to do with us not only scoring 59 points but shooting 35 percent from the field. They had a lot to do with that.”
(Anything to be encouraged by despite the loss?) “We competed, and I thought we guarded. If we would have come up with the ball the first time, the outcome would have been different, obviously. We probably would have held them to 33, 34 percent from the field also. So we were pleased with our effort, the effort we put forth tonight trying to defend. We had 18 offensive rebounds too, now. So we competed and worked. That’s what we’ll take into our next game.”
...
Here are some comments from Dickerson:
(How tough was it playing against that frontcourt?) “It’s tough. I thought we battled the whole game, close game, even when they pulled away we brought it right back. I felt like this was the most complete game we’ve played defensively, even though we didn’t come out on top. We still had some lapses, but I think it was the most complete game we’ve played so far and it just shows us that we can play with anybody in this league. We’ve just got to work defensively. If a couple shots went down here or there it could have been a different game, but that’s how it goes.”
(On Cal’s offensive rebounds) “Coming into practice, we knew that was going to be a big thing, because we’re top two in offensive rebounds. They crash. They’ve got three big guys with long arms and they get their own tip-ins. Couple times, had them boxed out, they just (tip) over our heads. That’s unfortunate, but short memory, we’ve got another one in two days, so we’ll be all right.”
(On giving up offensive boards even when Cal was boxed out) “They’re big and tall and long. Unless you get a running start and get a chance to push them out of there, it’s hard.”
(On bad offense in final four minutes) “I think we have to work on more -- Coach talked about not going on first side, and getting the ball reversed and getting them to move so we can create driving lanes. A good defensive team like that, we need to get the ball moving, get their men to start moving so the lanes will open up for us instead of just going first side, and that kind of hurt us a lot in the last four minutes.”
(On UW’s defensive effort) “It just shows us all that we can play with anybody in the league. We’ve been working hard, preparing for this, it hurts to not come out on top, being so close, but it’s a learning experience, we’re getting better, it shows and on to the next one.”
(On what the difference was tonight defensively) “I don’t know. Practice, I guess. People really wanted to do it. We just had a different look in our eyes coming into our first real away game for conference, and we just realized it’s us against everybody. And we were encouraging each other, we were talking on defense, we were alive. Everything we do in practice, we were doing in the game, so it translated this game. That’s why we did such a good job holding them.”
(On takeaways going into the Stanford game) “We’ve just got to keep building, like yeah, we’re close. It was more so our offense that was helping them score, bad shots, shot selection, so we’ve just got to make sure to keep building on what we did tonight. I think we can and I think we will.”
...
And some comments from Crisp:
(On frustration over coming close but losing) “That one hurts because that’s the first time I really felt like we played solid for a long, long stretch, and just couldn’t pull it out.”
(On lack of ball movement against Cal’s defense) “It wasn’t the fact that it was tough to get the ball moving. We weren’t disciplined enough to do it. We tried to force it a lot on the first side and that wasn’t working. We tried to get ball reversals and we didn’t get enough.”
(On Cal’s offensive rebounds) “They’ve got two 7-footers down there, and they’re not skinny. They have some meat on ‘em. If you didn’t push them out, they were getting their hands on every ball that came off the rim, or grabbing it, and second-chance points just killed us.”
(On whether it’s more frustrating to lose or encouraging because they competed) “Even though we lost, I feel like nobody should hang their head over this game. We came out, we played really well. Just a couple more possessions, if we could have got some more of those loose balls, more of those rebounds, the game could have been a lot different.”
(On whether this makes it easier to prepare for Stanford) “Oh yeah, for sure. We’ve all seen that we have potential, we can do it, it’s just people have to believe in that and everybody has to buy in. Hopefully people are seeing now that we’re capable of playing with the best of them when we’re locked in. Looking forward, we should build off the good stuff we did and have more confidence.”
Comments