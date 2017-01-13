Huskies Insider Blog

January 13, 2017 3:21 PM

Hazen High School DE prospect Joe Tryon flips commitment from WSU to Huskies

By Christian Caple

ccaple@thenewstribune.com

Joe Tryon, a defensive end prospect from Renton’s Hazen High School, announced Friday that he has changed his commitment from Washington State to Washington.

Tryon is rated by Scout.com as a 3-star prospect and the No. 23 defensive end on the west coast. He also reports offers from Oregon and Utah, and is listed by Scout.com as 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds.

Tryon originally committed to WSU in early August.

Here are some of his highlights, via Hudl.

