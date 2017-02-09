Lorenzo Romar after 81-66 loss at Colorado without Markelle Fultz: ‘I thought our guys came out and put forth good effort’

Here is everything Huskies men’s basketball coach Lorenzo Romar said after Washington’s 81-66 loss to Colorado on Thursday night at the Coors Events Center. As mentioned in our game story, Romar said he is aware of the claim by a Colorado student that UW forward Malik Dime slapped him during the game, but that he doesn’t know any other details and will look into it.
(Opening) “Colorado did what was necessary. There was a stretch where against our zone they got the ball in the middle and made baskets. We cut it down to seven and weren’t able to get stops after that.”
(When did you know Markelle Fultz wouldn’t play?) “Today, after shootaround.”
(Sore knee) “It’s sore, swelling. Get him off (his feet), get him back.”
(When did that come up?) “This week he wasn’t able to practice. We sat him out. He’s feeling a little better, but just decided he’s kind of day to day.”
(Optimistic he can play at Utah? Long shot?) “He’s day to day.”
(How difficult is it to prepare this team to play without him?) “Our guys didn’t have a long time to prepare for this mentally. And to come out, I thought our guys came out with the right attitude. I thought our guys came out and put forth a good effort. But it’s difficult when someone you kind of build your whole offense around, and he’s out. He does so much for our team, obviously, but I did not sense our guys were having a pity party amongst themselves.”
(On UW’s effort) “We put forth a much better effort in this game than we did the last one.”
(On missing Fultz) “We’ve had a couple games where he was in foul trouble. We just had to take him out and give him a rest. Right away, the game changed. So we know if he’s not in there we’re a different basketball team, there’s no doubt about it. No different than if Lonzo Ball wasn’t playing for UCLA. They’re a different basketball team, on and on and on.”
(On whether he thought Colorado would press like it did) “Yeah, we did. In the first half it bothered us a little bit. Came out in the second half, thought we did a better job.”
(On Xavier Johnson and Wesley Gordon being out) “Johnson, he scored 24 on us last time. You have to change your defense a little bit. You have to adjust your defense when he’s playing because he’s so versatile.”
