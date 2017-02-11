Quoting Huskies coach Lorenzo Romar after 85-61 loss at Utah

Here is everything Huskies men’s basketball coach Lorenzo Romar said after Washington’s 85-61 loss to Utah on Saturday afternoon at the Huntsman Center.
(Opening) “You take away the 23-1 run that they had – I believe it was 18-10, they went on a 23-1 run – take that way, I thought our guys did a pretty good job. I thought without Markelle, we have to play a certain way. We have to play a little more conservative. And when we were doing that and when we were executing, we were getting great shots. We were taking care of the ball. And when we started to go off on our own a little bit, that’s when we got burned, because Utah is just going to make you pay for it. They’re just so efficient (of) a team. And we turned the ball over. That led, a lot, to their comeback.”
(On Utah’s 3-point shooting) “They can shoot the basketball. They play inside-out basketball. They’re an opportunistic offensive team. They grind you and grind you until you make a mistake, and they have players and personnel that can burn you shooting that ball.”
(What can you do during a 20-0 run to stop the bleeding) “We didn’t want to use all of our timeouts in the first half. We tried calling a timeout. We talked to them about shot selection, about turning the ball over. We talked about, look, we have to take care of the basketball. For whatever reason, we got antsy and we couldn’t do it.”
(Better defensive effort than last game against Utah?) “Oh, without question. We had lapses, no doubt, but not like before. Last time we played them, a lot of times they were just taking it and beating us off the dribble. That didn’t happen as much tonight. We forced them into 10 turnovers in the first half. We were a lot more active. But again, our turnovers helped them, also.”
(On David Crisp’s 31 points) “It was great because I thought he took good shots in the process. He didn’t take 40 shots to get 30. Thirteen for 21, something like that. Take away some turnovers, a very efficient offensive game. He stepped up.”
(On what they can do moving forward to improve if Fultz is still out) “We have to do what we did, I should say, some of the game. We just have to play more conservatively offensively. We have to do that. It puts a premium on defensive mistakes, too. We just can’t afford to make defensive mistakes. It’s going to be hard to get that right back. But offensively, we just have to do – when we execute, when we decide, OK, we’re just going to move the ball and run our offense, we got great shots. And that’s what we’re going to have to do.”
(Are you optimistic Fultz can return soon?) “Like we said, he’s day to day, so we’ll see.”
(Do you expect him to play again this season?) “I would, yeah. Definitely.”
(Does he expect to?) “I think he does. As soon as he’s cleared to go. This isn’t his decision. If it was his decision, he’d be out there playing, but our medical people want to make sure they’re doing the right thing with him.”
(On the incident that led to Malik Dime’s suspension) “It’s disappointing for two reasons – No. 1, that’s not something we advocate in our program at all. But No. 2, that is not consistent with Malik’s character. It’s just not consistent with his character. That’s why, on two accounts, it’s disappointing.”
