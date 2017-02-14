Report: Huskies WRs coach Bush Hamdan leaving to be QBs coach of Atlanta Falcons

According to a report by Alex Marvez of The Sporting News, Washington Huskies receivers coach Bush Hamdan is expected to leave UW to become the quarterbacks coach of the Atlanta Falcons.
Sources tell @sn_nfl that Bush Hamdan is @AtlantaFalcons new QBs coach. Hamdan was @UW_Football WRs coach/passing game coordinator— Alex Marvez (@alexmarvez) February 14, 2017
The move is not official, and neither UW or the Falcons have commented publicly. KJR 950’s Dave Mahler tweeted that Hamdan has yet to interview.
Here's what I was just told about @bushhamdan to Atlanta: Not official, going to interview. FYI— Dave Softy Mahler (@Softykjr) February 14, 2017
Hamdan’s first season as a position coach at UW was a rousing success. He coached a group that included first-team All-Pac-12 receiver John Ross, who led the league and finished tied for third nationally in touchdown receptions with 17, and helped Dante Pettis to a big season, too. Hamdan came to UW in 2015 as an offensive quality control assistant after stints as an offensive coordinator at Davidson and Arkansas State, and was promoted to receivers coach after Brent Pease was fired following the 2015 season. He played quarterback for UW coach Chris Petersen at Boise State, and is the younger brother of Gibran Hamdan, a quarterback who was on the Seahawks’ active roster for a short time.
Hamdan capitalized on the momentum of the 2016 season by helping to recruit three sought-after receivers in UW’s 2017 recruiting class -- Ty Jones, Terrell Bynum and Alex Cook, each of whom is rated by Scout.com as a top-300 player. And the Huskies recently received an oral commitment from Austin Osborne, a four-star receiver prospect from Mission Viejo, California.
A native of Gaithersburg, Maryland, Hamdan just completed the first year of a two-year contract that pays him $295,000 annually. If his hire does become official, Hamdan would work closely with former UW head coach Steve Sarkisian, who was recently hired as the Falcons’ new offensive coordinator.
Behind an offense led by quarterback Matt Ryan and receiver Julio Jones, Atlanta won the NFC South division with an 11-5 record in 2016 before advancing to the Super Bowl, where it blew a 28-3 lead in a crushing, 34-28 overtime loss to the New England Patriots.
