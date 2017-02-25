Huskies Insider Blog

Report: Huskies offensive line coach Chris Strausser leaving for job with Denver Broncos

The Washington Huskies will reportedly lose their offensive line coach to the Denver Broncos.

According to the Denver Post, the Broncos are close to finalizing a deal to make Chris Strausser their assistant offensive line coach. Strausser, who came to Washington with coach Chris Petersen in December 2013, had also worked for Petersen at Boise State from 2007-13. He also coached offensive linemen at Boise State from 2001-05, when Petersen was BSU’s offensive coordinator.

The move has not been officially announced.

Under Strausser, the Huskies produced two first-team All-Pac-12 offensive linemen in 2016 -- Trey Adams and Jake Eldrenkamp -- after a 16-year stretch in which no Huskies offensive linemen made first-team all-conference. UW is set to return four of the five linemen who started the Huskies’ College Football Playoff semifinal game against Alabama. Strausser has also worked as an assistant at Colorado, Portland State, Foothill College, San Jose State, Sonoma State, Oregon State and Menlo College. He graduated from Chico State in 1989 with a bachelor’s degree in physical education, and finished his master’s in education at Oregon State in 1991.

Strausser would be the second UW assistant coach to leave this offseason. Bush Hamdan, UW’s receivers coach in 2016, left last week to coach quarterbacks for the Atlanta Falcons. Petersen replaced him by hiring Matt Lubick, formerly the co-offensive coordinator at Baylor.

