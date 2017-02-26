Markelle Fultz out vs. Washington State due to injury

Markelle Fultz, Washington’s star freshman guard and the Pac-12’s leading scorer, will sit out Sunday’s 5:30 p.m. game at Washington State due to a sore knee.
It’s the same injury that kept Fultz out of losses at Colorado and Utah two weeks ago before he returned last week to play in home games against Arizona State and Arizona. Fultz played a combined 68 minutes in those games, and scored 26 points in UW’s 76-68 loss to Arizona.
UW coach Lorenzo Romar said Friday that Fultz hadn’t been doing much in practice, but that he hadn’t suffered any setbacks and seemed to be progressing. But his knee apparently didn’t respond the way UW had hoped, and he will instead be reevaluated next week.
The Huskies conclude the regular season with games at UCLA on Wednesday and USC on Saturday before traveling to Las Vegas for the Pac-12 tournament.
