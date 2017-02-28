Huskies confirm departure of offensive line coach Chris Strausser, announce Pro Day, Husky combine dates

Chris Strausser is officially headed to the NFL.
The University of Washington confirmed Tuesday that Strausser, the Huskies’ offensive line coach for the past three seasons, has indeed departed for a job with the Denver Broncos. The Denver Post reported Saturday that Strausser will serve as an assistant offensive line coach for the Broncos.
“Chris Strausser has been an integral part of our staff for a long time, and I'm grateful for all of his hard work and dedication he's put in over the years,” UW coach Chris Petersen said in a statement released by the school. “He's an excellent coach and person, and I have no doubt that he’s going to be an outstanding coach in the NFL. We wish him and his family nothing but the best.”
Strausser had worked for Petersen at Boise State from 2007-13 before accompanying the head coach to Washington in December 2013. He also coached the offensive line at Boise State from 2001-05, when Petersen was the offensive coordinator.
Last season, the Huskies landed two offensive linemen -- Trey Adams and Jake Eldrenkamp -- on the All-Pac-12 first team, the first time any UW offensive lineman had earned that honor since 2001.
Strausser is the second UW assistant to leave the school in the last month. The first was receivers coach Bush Hamdan, who left to coach quarterbacks for the Atlanta Falcons. Petersen replaced him with Matt Lubick, who had previously accepted a job as offensive coordinator at Baylor, and also had recent stints at Oregon and Mississippi.
PRO DAY, HUSKY COMBINE DATES SET
UW will hold both its Pro Day and Husky Combine events on Saturday, March 11, at the Dempsey Indoor facility.
Pro Day begins at 9 a.m., with the combine -- an annual timing and measuring event for UW’s returning players -- scheduled for 2 p.m.
Fans are invited to attend the Husky Combine free of charge, while Pro Day is closed to the public.
