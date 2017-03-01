Huskies hire Scott Huff, formerly of Boise State, as new offensive line coach

The Washington Huskies have hired Scott Huff, formerly of Boise State, to be their new offensive line coach.
Huff had been an assistant at Boise State since 2006 -- UW coach Chris Petersen’s first of eight seasons as Boise State’s head coach -- first coaching tight ends (2006), then the offensive line (2007-09), then tight ends again (2010-13) with special-teams coordinator duties mixed in (2012-13). He again coached the offensive line from 2014-16, and added the title of co-offensive coordinator in 2016.
Huff replaces Chris Strausser, who spent the last three seasons coaching UW’s offensive line before leaving to become an assistant offensive line coach for the Denver Broncos.
Huff also played for Boise State from 1999-2002, starting 40 games at center during that span. Petersen became Boise State’s offensive coordinator in 2001, and hired Huff to coach tight ends upon being promoted to head coach prior to the 2006 season.
“I've known Scott as a player and as a coach for a long time,” Petersen said in a statement released by the school. “He was one of my first hires as a newly-appointed head coach. We're just thrilled to have him join us here.”
“We want to wish Coach Huff the best of luck as he makes this move to Washington,” Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said in a statement. “There are few that have been as loyal to the Boise State program as Scott Huff, both as a player and coach. Beyond his coaching acumen, his ability to build relationships with his players and develop them on and off the field is what makes him special.”
More on Huff from UW’s official release:
Last season, Boise State placed two offensive linemen on the All-Mountain West Conference first team while two others earned honorable mention. The Broncos led the MWC (and were 21st in the nation) in total offense with an average of 472.8 yards per game and the o-line allowed just 19 sacks in 13 games as Boise finished the year 10-3.
In 2015, Boise also saw two offensive linemen earn first-team All-MWC while at third picked up honorable mention. Rees Odhiambo was selected by the Seahawks in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft while Marcus Henry signed with the Saints as a free agent.
The 2014 Boise State team was 14th in the nation in total offense (494.3) and ninth in scoring (39.7) and had one offensive lineman make first-team All-MWC while another made the second team.
