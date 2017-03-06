Huskies guard Markelle Fultz voted to All-Pac-12 first team and All-Freshmen team

Washington’s miserable men’s basketball season at least included one individual honor.
Markelle Fultz, UW’s star freshman guard, was voted first-team All-Pac-12 by the league’s coaches. Fultz was also voted to the four-player All-Freshmen team.
Fultz, who has missed five of the Huskies’ last seven games due to a sore knee, leads the Pac-12 with an average of 23.2 points per game, and ranks second in the league in assists with an average of 5.9 assists. He is the highest-scoring freshman in the country, and is one of 15 finalists for the John Wooden Award, given annually to the nation’s top player.
Fultz was the only UW player honored in the end-of-season awards.
Oregon guard Dillon Brooks was voted Pac-12 Player of the Year; UCLA guard Lonzo Ball was voted Freshman of the Year; USC forward Chimezie Metu was voted Most Improved; Oregon forward Jordan Bell was voted Defensive Player of the Year; and Arizona coach Sean Miller was voted Coach of the Year.
Here are the rest of the honorees:
All-Pac-12 Team
FIRST TEAM
Name School Pos Yr Ht Wt Hometown (Last School)
Bryce Alford UCLA G Sr. 6-3 185 Albuquerque, N.M. (La Cueva HS)
Lonzo Ball UCLA G Fr. 6-6 190 Chino Hills, Calif. (Chino Hills HS)
Dillon Brooks** ORE F Jr. 6-7 225 Mississauga, Ontario (Findlay Prep (Nev.))
Markelle Fultz WASH G Fr. 6-4 195 Upper Marlboro, Md. (DeMatha Catholic HS)
Kyle Kuzma UTAH F Jr. 6-9 221 Flint, Mich. (Bentley HS)
TJ Leaf UCLA F Fr. 6-10 225 El Cajon, Calif. (Foothills Christian HS)
Lauri Markkanen ARIZ F Fr. 7-0 230 Jyväskylä, Finland (Helsinki Academy)
Ivan Rabb CAL F So. 6-11 220 Oakland, Calif. (Bishop O'Dowd HS)
Reid Travis STAN F Jr. 6-8 245 Minneapolis, Minn. (DeLaSalle HS)
Derrick White COLO G Sr. 6-5 200 Parker, Colo. (UCCS)
SECOND TEAM
Name School Pos Yr Ht Wt Hometown (Last School)
Kadeem Allen ARIZ G R-Sr. 6-3 205 Wilmington, N.C. (Hutchinson CC)
Jordan Bell ORE F Jr. 6-9 225 Long Beach, Calif. (Long Beach Poly HS)
Josh Hawkinson WSU F Sr. 6-10 230 Shoreline, Wash. (Shorewood HS)
Chimezie Metu USC F So. 6-11 225 Lawndale, Calif. (Lawndale HS)
Allonzo Trier ARIZ G So. 6-5 205 Seattle, Wash. (Findlay Prep (Nev.))
HONORABLE MENTION (receiving at least three votes): Jabari Bird (CAL, Sr., G), Chris Boucher (ORE, Sr., F), Tyler Dorsey (ORE, So., G), Drew Eubanks (OSU, So., F), Torian Graham (ASU, Sr., G), Jordan McLaughlin (USC, Jr., G), Thomas Welsh (UCLA, Jr., F)
** two-time All-Pac-12 First Team honoree
ALL-FRESHMEN TEAM
Name School Pos Ht Wt Hometown (Last School)
Rawle Alkins ARIZ G 6-5 220 Brooklyn, N.Y. (Word of God Academy)
Lonzo Ball UCLA G 6-6 190 Chino Hills, Calif. (Chino Hills HS)
Markelle Fultz WASH G 6-4 195 Upper Marlboro, Md. (DeMatha Catholic HS)
TJ Leaf UCLA F 6-10 225 El Cajon, Calif. (Foothills Christian HS)
Lauri Markkanen ARIZ F 7-0 230 Jyväskylä, Finland (Helsinki Academy)
HONORABLE MENTION (receiving at least three votes): Malachi Flynn (WSU, G), Charlie Moore (CAL, G)
ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM
Name School Pos Yr Ht Wt Hometown (Last School)
Kadeem Allen ARIZ G R-Sr. 6-3 205 Wilmington, N.C. (Hutchinson CC)
Marcus Allen STAN G Sr. 6-3 190 Las Vegas, Nev. (Centennial HS)
Jordan Bell ORE F Jr. 6-9 225 Long Beach, Calif. (Long Beach Poly HS)
Chris Boucher** ORE F Sr. 6-10 200 Montreal, Quebec (Northwest College (Wyo.))
Derrick White COLO G Sr. 6-5 200 Parker, Colo. (UCCS)
HONORABLE MENTION (receiving at least three votes): Lonzo Ball (UCLA, Fr., G), Aaron Holiday (UCLA, So., G), Kyle Kuzma (UTAH, Jr., F), De’Anthony Melton (USC, Fr., G), Kingsley Okoroh (CAL, Jr., C)
** two-time All-Defensive Team honoree
Comments