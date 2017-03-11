Sidney Jones carted off field with left leg injury at UW Pro Day

One of the Washington Huskies’ most coveted NFL draft prospects left Saturday’s Pro Day workout on an equipment cart.
Sidney Jones, a top cornerback prospect in this year’s draft, appeared to injure his left leg during his final drill of the day. Jones, a two-time All-Pac-12 selection and a projected first-round pick, went down as he was running during a drill, and had to be helped off the field by two people -- one of whom was UW coach Chris Petersen -- without his left leg touching the ground.
Once he got to the sideline, Jones stood and consulted with Petersen and a few others before being driven from the Dempsey Indoor facility on the back of an equipment cart. Jones had his left leg elevated as the cart left the facility. There have not been any further reports of the severity of his injury.
Budda Baker, the former UW defensive back who also worked out on Saturday, said he was about to go visit Jones in the training room.
“It’s really tough, just because Sidney’s one of our best friends, all of our best friends, (and) he’s a great prospect coming out,” Baker said. “Felt like he could have been the first corner and still can be the first corner off the draft board. The last drill, last thing you’ve got to do, and that happens. Definitely sad, but we know Sidney’s strong and he’s going to still be there.”
