Marquis Spiker, 4-star receiver prospect, announces commitment to Huskies

Marquis Spiker, a 4-star receiver and top-100 prospect from Murrieta Valley (California) High School, used his Twitter account on Friday night to announce a commitment to play football for the Washington Huskies.
Committed to the University of Washington!! #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/2NA3iXHC6y— 9 (@spkier5) March 18, 2017
Listed at 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds, Spiker is rated by Scout.com as the No. 87 overall prospect in the 2018 recruiting class, and the No. 14 receiver prospect in the class. He also reports offers from USC, UCLA, Oregon, Michigan and several others.
According to his MaxPreps page, Spiker caught 90 passes for 1,737 yards and 26 touchdowns as a junior at Murrieta Valley last season. As a sophomore, he caught 71 passes for 1,429 yards and 19 touchdowns.
He told Scout.com yesterday that his primary recruiter had been former receivers coach Bush Hamdan, who left UW to coach quarterbacks for the Atlanta Falcons. But Spiker said he had spoken on the phone with new receivers coach Matt Lubick, saying “Coach Lubick is a great coach and I still like Washington a lot.” Apparently he does.
Here are Spiker’s Hudl highlights.
Spiker is the fifth player to commit to UW in the 2018 class, and the fourth rated in Scout.com’s top 300. He is the second receiver, joining 4-star Mission Viejo prospect Austin Osborne, and is the second player to commit to UW in the last three days, joining 4-star athlete Trey Lowe from Jesuit High in Portland.
