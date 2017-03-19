Huskies hire Syracuse assistant Mike Hopkins as new men’s basketball coach

The University of Washington announced Sunday morning that Syracuse assistant Mike Hopkins will be the Huskies next men’s basketball coach.
A native of San Mateo, California, Hopkins is essentially a Syracuse lifer, playing for the Orange from 1989-93 before joining coach Jim Boeheim’s staff as an assistant in 1996. Hopkins, 47, also served as interim head coach in 2015-16 for nine games while Boeheim was serving a suspension. He was officially named the school’s “head coach-designate” in June 2015, meaning he was next in line to be head coach whenever Boeheim retired.
“I’m extremely excited to welcome Mike and his family to Seattle,” UW athletic director Jen Cohen said in a statement. “His resume and reputation within the basketball community made him stand out to us, but ultimately it was his vision for Washington, his passion for teaching and developing student-athletes and his close alignment with the core values of our institution and department that made it more than clear that he was the right fit for us.”
Hopkins replaces Lorenzo Romar, who was fired Wednesday after 15 seasons as UW’s head coach.
“The University of Washington is such a unique place, with a world-class University, an exciting basketball history and unbelievable fan support,” Hopkins said in a statement. “Together, I believe we can build something very special in Seattle, and I can’t wait to get started.”
UW’s official release notes that Hopkins “played a key role in the recruitment and success” of Syracuse stars Carmelo Anthony, Rakeem Christmas, Gerry McNamara, Johnny Flynn, Jason Hart and Andy Rautins, among others.
“I can’t express enough thanks to Coach Boeheim for so many years of mentorship and guidance,” Hopkins said in a statement. “The timing is right for me and my family to make this move.”
Hopkins and his wife, Tricia, have three children -- sons Michael Griffith Jr. and Grant Richard, and daughter Ella Grace.
