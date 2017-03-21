Huskies release 2017 recruit Blake Harris from his NLI

Here come the ripple effects of Washington’s decision to hire a new men’s basketball coach.
North Carolina point guard prospect Blake Harris, a 2017 signee, announced that UW granted him a release from his national letter of intent and he will re-open his recruitment.
Romar and the former UW staff believed Harris, considered a 3-star prospect by Scout.com but a 4-star, top-100 prospect by ESPN, was underrated. Romar said during last season that Harris would have been the best passer he ever coached.
After firing Romar on Wednesday, the Huskies on Sunday announced the hiring of new coach Mike Hopkins, a longtime Syracuse assistant. Since the turnover, the Huskies have also lost the commitment of 2018 forward Jontay Porter, the younger brother of star signee Michael Porter Jr. -- who has not officially announced his future plans, but is almost certain to be released from his letter to UW and play elsewhere -- and 5-star, 2018 guard prospect Immanuel Quickley tweeted that he is no longer considering UW.
UW athletic director Jen Cohen said last week she would grant the release of any signed recruit who met the new coach and decided he wanted to play somewhere else. In addition to Harris and Porter Jr., the Huskies also signed Garfield guards Daejon Davis and Jaylen Nowell, plus forward Mamoudou Diarra. None have announced whether they plan to remain at UW or seek their release.
The class was ranked No. 6 in the country by Scout.com, and was a primary reason why many wondered if Cohen might choose to retain Romar for the 2017-18 season.
