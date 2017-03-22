New Huskies basketball coach Mike Hopkins signs 6-year, $12.3 million deal

Washington signed new basketball coach Mike Hopkins to a six-year deal worth a total of $12.3 million, according to a memorandum of understanding distributed by the school.
Hopkins, who left Syracuse after 22 seasons as an assistant to coach the Huskies, will earn $1.8 million in salary in his first year, and an additional $100,000 in each subsequent year. By comparison, former coach Lorenzo Romar was due about $1.7 million in his final contract year.
Hopkins’ deal also includes bonuses for on-court and academic achievement, including $40,000 for a conference championship, $25,000 for a conference tournament championship, $100,000 for a national championship, $25,000 for an NCAA tournament appearance and $25,000 for a team APR score of 970 or better, among others.
Also, UW has committed a minimum of $1.35 million in salary for Hopkins’ coaching staff. UW paid roughly $647,000 total to its three assistant coaches this year, plus $162,744 to special assistant to the head coach Brad Jackson, and, obviously, the salaries of the strength coach, video coordinator, director of basketball operations and any other full-time, non-hourly staff members within the program.
Buyout details in the event of Hopkins’ termination are not included in the MOU -- those, presumably, will be included in the final, official contract -- though it does include buyout details in the event of Hopkins leaving for another job. If he does that in the first year of his contract, he will owe the school $2 million. If he leaves in Year 2, he will owe $1.5 million; Year 3, $1.0 million; Year 4, $750,000; Year 5, $500,000.
