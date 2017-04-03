Day 4: Notes, observations and highlights from Huskies spring practice

The Huskies practiced football again on Monday, this time wearing full pads on a chilly but dry morning on Montlake. As always, here are a few notes, observations and highlights from the workout.
WHAT DID JAKE BROWNING DO TODAY?
Pretty much the same thing he did last week. Browning still isn’t attempting any passes during drills or 11-on-11 work, though he is still taking some reps from under center and simply handing off to the running back. I did see him throw a 40-ish-yard pass on the sideline, so I can confirm that his right arm does, indeed, still work. And as he did last week, Browning is still taking mental reps from behind the play when the team goes to live periods, even mimicking the pre-snap motions and drop-back.
--- There are quite a few players currently limited by injury. That list includes DL Greg Gaines, LB DJ Beavers, LB Ben-Burr Kirven, LB Connor O’Brien, LB Benning Potoa’e, DL John Clark, WR K.J. Young, WR Nik Little, OL Luke Wattenberg and TE Michael Neal. And RB Lavon Coleman and QB Tony Rodriguez were both absent.
--- CB Austin Joyner has been suiting up but also appears to be somewhat limited, though he seemed to do a little more today than he did last week. Still didn’t see him in any 11-on-11 drills. Defensive backs coach Jimmy Lake said Joyner is fine and that they are simply bringing him along slowly.
--- There were three turnovers during today’s competitive sessions.
The first was a fumble by RB Sean McGrew that was recovered by DL Jared Pulu.
The second was a fumble by TE Jacob Kizer recovered by DB Mason Stone.
The third was an interception thrown by QB K.J. Carta-Samuels into the hands of LB Tevis Bartlett, who returned it quite a ways up the left sideline before being horse-collar tackled by OL Nick Harris.
--- The offense scored one touchdown during the final 11-on-11 period, with the No. 2 offense facing the No. 2 defense. Carta-Samuels rebounded from his earlier interception by making a couple of nice throws on the drive, including a gain of 20 yards or so on a pass to RB Myles Gaskin, then a 30-yard gain on a well-placed ball up the left sideline between two defenders to WR Andre Baccellia.
Carta-Samuels then found WR Quinten Pounds for a 12-yard gain over the middle for a first down at the 3-yard line, and RB Ralph Kinne scored on a 3-yard touchdown run on the next play. Still, the offense had to run after practice due to the three turnovers.
--- The first and second-team offensive lines remained the same, with Trey Adams, Andrew Kirkland, Coleman Shelton, Harris and Kaleb McGary running with the first group, and Jared Hilbers, Henry Roberts, Matt James, Jesse Sosebee and Devin Burleson with the second. James did take a few snaps with the No. 1 offensive line, though, when Shelton got in a fight with linebacker Matt Preston and was removed from the drill.
--- The first-team defense included a nickel package of Jordan Miller, Byron Murphy, Taylor Rapp, Ezekiel Turner and Jojo McIntosh in the defensive backfield, with Keishawn Bierria and Azeem Victor at inside linebacker, Bartlett and Myles Rice at outside linebacker, and Vita Vea and Shane Bowman up front. The second-team defense rotated personnel a bit more, but started with Jomon Dotson, Kentrell Love, Trevor Walker and Turner in the secondary, a linebacker group of Brandon Wellington, Sean Constantine, Amandre Williams and Jusstis Warren, and Pulu, Ricky McCoy and Levi Onwuzurike up front.
--- The Huskies practice again on Wednesday morning.
