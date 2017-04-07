Huskies Insider Blog

O’Dea guard Michael Carter III announces commitment to Huskies

By Christian Caple

ccaple@thenewstribune.com

Mike Hopkins on Friday secured his first recruit since taking over as the Washington Huskies men’s basketball coach.

Michael Carter III, a 6-foot-4 guard from Seattle’s O’Dea High School, announced via Twitter that he will play for the Huskies.

Carter, who transferred from Franklin High School to O’Dea prior to his junior season, was formerly committed to San Francisco. According to this Scout.com story, he averaged 17 points per game at O’Dea last season, and is expected to sign his letter of intent on Wednesday.

Here are some YouTube highlights from Carter’s junior season.

