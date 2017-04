More Videos

4:16 Huskies offensive lineman Kaleb McGary discusses vole hunting

3:54 Huskies offensive line coach Scott Huff getting to know his players

1:51 Huskies running backs coach Keith Bhonapha talks Sean McGrew

2:08 Huskies offensive coordinator Jonathan Smith talks Jake Browning

1:46 Chris Petersen speaks after Day 5 of UW spring practice

3:35 Get WR Dante Pettis' take on UW spring practice

2:06 WR Chico McClatcher discusses UW spring practice

2:02 Huskies DB coach Jimmy Lake discusses UW spring practice

1:58 Huskies DL coach Ikaika Malloe discusses Vita Vea's next step

1:24 Jordan Miller wants to be the next great UW defensive back

7:03 New UW O-line coach Scott Huff discusses first practices

2:32 UW receivers coach Matt Lubick discusses early impressions