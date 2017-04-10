Report: Chris Petersen signs contract extension through 2023

According to a report by Sports Illustrated, Washington Huskies coach Chris Petersen has signed a contract extension through the 2023 season. UW has not officially announced the deal.
The extension reportedly adds three years to Petersen’s current agreement, and will reportedly raise his annual average salary to $4.875 million. He is currently due $4 million each year from 2018 through 2020 after signing a two-year extension in November 2015.
Petersen, 52, has a 27-14 record in three seasons as UW’s coach after winning 92 games in eight seasons as coach at Boise State. The Huskies won the Pac-12 championship last season for the first time since 2000 and earned the school’s first College Football Playoff appearance.
