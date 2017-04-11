Chris Petersen’s contract extension will pay him $34.125 million over next 7 years

The University of Washington officially announced on Tuesday a three-year contract extension and raise for head football coach Chris Petersen that will make him the highest-paid coach among public schools in the Pac-12.
Petersen, 52, had signed a two-year extension through the 2020 season in November 2015 after agreeing to a five-year contract when he took the job in December 2013. The new agreement extends his contract through the 2023 season, and will pay him $34.125 million in total compensation over the next seven years -- an average of $4.875 million per year.
Petersen was originally due $3.8 million in 2017 and $4 million in 2018, 2019 and 2020. Under the terms of the new deal, his total compensation this year will be $4.125 million, increasing to $4.375 million in 2018, $4.625 million in 2019, $4.875 million in 2020, $5.125 million in 2021, $5.375 million in 2022 and $5.625 million in 2023, the final year of the contract.
(In addition to his base salary and “additional compensation” as detailed in a copy of the contract addendum released by the school, Petersen is due $700,000 annually in supplemental benefits and $350,000 in licensing fees, per his original contract. The above figures include those payments.)
UW also increased its salary pool for assistant coaches to $4.675 million from the roughly $3.51 million it paid last season. Each assistant earned a raise and an extension through the 2018 season.
Assistant salaries are as follows:
Defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski: $875,000
Offensive coordinator Jonathan Smith: $700,000
Defensive backs coach and co-defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake: $650,000
Linebackers coach Bob Gregory: $550,000
New offensive line coach Scott Huff: $500,000
New receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator Matt Lubick: $475,000
Running backs coach Keith Bhonapha: $330,000
Defensive line coach Ikaika Malloe: $330,000
Tight ends coach Jordan Paopao: $265,000
In his first three seasons at Washington, Petersen has led the Huskies to a 27-14 record, highlighted by last season’s Pac-12 championship and College Football Playoff appearance. He has an overall record of 119-26 in 11 seasons as a head coach, including 92 victories in eight seasons at Boise State.
According to USA Today’s coach salaries database, Stanford coach David Shaw was the Pac-12’s highest-paid coach in 2016 at $4.067 million. Stanford and USC, the league’s two private schools, are not required to release employee salary information.
The Huskies finished last season ranked No. 4 in both major polls, and will enter the 2017 season as the favorite to win the Pac-12 North.
Christian Caple: 253-597-8437, @ChristianCaple
