Huskies announce signing of basketball recruits Nate Pryor and Michael Carter III

West Seattle guard Nate Pryor and O’Dea guard Michael Carter III, both of whom committed to Washington last week, have officially signed national letters of intent to play for the Huskies.
“These two additions to our class really complement our current team by giving us additional depth,” first-year coach Mike Hopkins said in a statement released by the school. “It’s great that they’re both local guys and they are two perfect fits for what we want to build here at the University of Washington.”
Pryor signed with Seattle University in November but was granted a release from his letter after the firing of coach Cameron Dollar. But when Hopkins hired Dollar as an assistant on his staff at UW, it became apparent that Pryor, a 6-foot-1 point guard who averaged 18.6 points per game as a senior, was likely to join him.
“Nate Pryor is a stone cold winner,” Hopkins said in a statement. “He’s a great point guard, with a high IQ that knows how to run a team and has an ability to find ways to win. Because of those qualities, he reminds me a lot of Tyler Ennis, who I coached at Syracuse. Nate also embodies the toughness of the players that were a part of some of the great Washington teams in the past and we’re very excited to welcome him to the Husky family.”
Carter, a 6-foot-4 guard, was previously committed to the University of San Francisco. He averaged 17 points per game as a senior on O’Dea’s class 3A state runner-up team in 2015-16, and spent the last season at Elite Sports Academy in Issaquah.
“Michael is obviously a high level player,” Hopkins said in a statement. “He’s one of those kids that keeps getting better and better. He has grown nearly eight inches over the last couple of years to be at 6-5, now as a guard. He can really shoot the ball and make plays off the bounce. He’s a matchup nightmare at his position due to his size and length. He’s a guy who we believe in the future will be one of the great Huskies.”
Christian Caple: 253-597-8437, @ChristianCaple
Comments