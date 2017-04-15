Ex-Huskies coach Lorenzo Romar lands assistant job at Arizona

Former Washington Huskies men’s basketball coach Lorenzo Romar has a new job.
Romar, who was fired by UW in March after the worst season of his 15-year tenure, has accepted an assistant coaching position with the Arizona Wildcats.
Romar assumes the title of associate head coach under Wildcats coach Sean Miller.
“It's an exciting day for Arizona Basketball to be able to welcome Lorenzo Romar and his family to our basketball family,” Miller said in a statement released by the school. “Lorenzo's accomplishments in this game speak for themselves, including his successful tenure as the head coach at Washington for the last 15 seasons. However, his dedication to his players, passion for this game and impeccable character is what everybody that knows him loves about him. He will no doubt make a significant impact in all aspects of our basketball program as we continue to build and improve in all that we do.”
Romar said in a statement that “of all the potential opportunities that were out there for me, joining the Arizona program was the one that was the most appealing. I truly believe Sean Miller is one of the best coaches in America. The opportunity to join him, his staff and the rich tradition of Arizona basketball is something that I'm extremely excited about.”
In 15 seasons at UW, Romar compiled a 298-196 record and was voted Pac-12 Coach of the Year three times, but the Huskies finished 9-22 overall and 2-16 in Pac-12 play last season, Washington’s sixth in a row without an NCAA tournament appearance. He was fired March 15 and replaced two days later by longtime Syracuse assistant Mike Hopkins.
