Day 13: Notes, observations and highlights from Huskies spring practice

The Huskies practiced again Wednesday morning as an off-and-on rain fell on the east field at Husky Stadium. Here are some notes.
WHAT DID JAKE BROWNING DO TODAY?
This was more or less a normal practice session for Browning, who continues to build his arm back up after January surgery to repair a shoulder injury. He made a few nice intermediate throws and avoided turning the ball over. In other words: he practiced without limitaitons, as was the plan for this final week of spring. That’s good news for the Huskies.
--- Your daily personnel report: WR Chico McClatcher, LB Kyler Manu, WR K.J. Young, LB DJ Beavers, TE Michael Neal, DB Brandon Lewis, DL Greg Gaines and LB Connor O’Brien remain limited in some form or fashion. RB Lavon Coleman was absent again, though QB Tony Rodriguez was in attendance and participated.
--- The first-team defense again featured Jordan Miller and Byron Murphy at cornerback, and a nickel look with Taylor Rapp, Jojo McIntosh and Myles Bryant. Azeem Victor, Keishawn Bierria, Tevis Bartlett and Myles Rice were at linebacker, though Benning Potoa’e took some snaps at buck with the No. 1 group during some earlier, lighter 11-on-11 stuff (it appears he might still be limited a bit). And the defensive line rotated a bit between Vita Vea, Jaylen Johnson, Shane Bowman and Levi Onwuzurike.
--- The second-team defense, at one time, showed a nickel look with Austin Joyner, Jomon Dotson, Ezekiel Turner, Trevor Walker and Isaiah Gilchrist on the field together, with Sean Constantine, Ben Burr-Kirven, Amandre Williams and Jusstis Warren at linebacker, and a number of different guys rotating at the defensive line spots (including a true, three-d-lineman front with one of the five defensive backs coming off the field).
--- The first and second-team offensive lines remained the same. First team: Trey Adams, Andrew Kirkland, Coleman Shelton, Nick Harris, Kaleb McGary. Second team: Jared Hilbers, Henry Roberts, Matt James, Jesse Sosebee, Devin Burleson.
--- There were two turnovers today. The first came on a snap mishap during an 11-on-11 period, and Bryant scooped the ball up and returned it a short distance for a touchdown. The second was an interception by Joyner of K.J. Carta-Samuels on a pass intended for Ty Jones.
--- The play of the day probably goes to WR Brayden Lenius, who continues to emerge after redshirting last season. He went high to snag a touchdown catch of about 19 or 20 yards from Rodriguez, leaping over Bryant to clutch the ball with two hands and bring it down. Lenius also caught a first-down pass from Browning on a short throw over the middle during a situational 11-on-11 period, and caught a red-zone touchdown pass from Carta-Samuels.
--- Rapp made a perfect read on one of Browning’s throws, but the ball hit off his hands and he could not haul in the interception.
--- Bryant sacked Browning on a blitz late in practice.
--- Dante Pettis made a nifty, left-handed catch in the end zone on a pass from Browning during a red-zone period. He also caught a touchdown on a pass by running back Myles Gaskin.
--- The Huskies will hold a closed practice on Friday, then conclude their spring practice schedule with Saturday’s “spring preview” event at Husky Stadium. The spring preview is scheduled for noon and is open to the public.
