Huskies play-by-play man Bob Rondeau says he will retire after 2017 football season

Bob Rondeau, Washington’s football play-by-play man for 36 years, announced that he will retire following the 2017 season.
Rondeau, who has also called UW men’s basketball games for the past 31 years, said in a statement that “I have cherished both the opportunity and the challenge to properly represent a great institution and to be connected to those who so passionately support it.”
"Bob Rondeau is an icon of Husky Athletics," UW athletic director Jennifer Cohen said in a statement. “In nearly four decades of outstanding work, he has narrated many of the most memorable Husky sports moments. His work has been nationally recognized, and he has represented our institution with exceptional class and dignity throughout the decades. We all owe Bob a debt of gratitude for his service to this University, and we look forward to sending him off the right way after one final season.”
Rondeau, 67, was awarded in 2016 with the Chris Schenkel Award by the National Football Foundation, and was also inducted into the Husky Athletics Hall of Fame. He has worked in Seattle since 1977, when KOMO hired him as its sports director, and he began calling UW football games in 1978. He assumed play-by-play duties in 1981.
Here is a statement from Rondeau released by the school:
“Being the Voice of the Huskies has been the centerpiece of my professional life for nearly 40 years. It has allowed me to witness and to chronicle some of the greatest moments in University of Washington athletic history. Also, some of the most difficult. Throughout, I have cherished both the opportunity and the challenge to properly represent a great institution and to be connected to those who so passionately support it. I hope I have succeeded.
“As I retire from that role, I wish to thank both the University and my employer, IMG and the Washington/IMG Sports Network and its affiliates, including flagship stations KOMO and KJR. Through their partnership, we've been able to do, I think, some of the best sports broadcasting in America.
“In the process, I have been blessed to work with any number of wonderfully talented people, forming lasting relationships and, in many cases, lifelong friendships. The list is far too long to itemize here. It includes those with whom I've worked directly on-air, those who've worked so hard behind the scenes to create a first-class radio product and those administrators, coaches and players who strive so relentlessly to excel on the field.
“Finally, I'd like to express my profound appreciation to the Husky fan base for their enduring support, their encouraging words and yes, from time to time, their constructive criticism. I very much look forward to being a part of that fan base in the future.
“Go Dawgs!”
