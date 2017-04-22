Huskies Insider Blog

Huskies Insider Blog

University of Washington football and basketball

Huskies Insider Blog

April 22, 2017 11:53 AM

Report: Wilsonville defensive line recruit Draco Bynum commits to Huskies

By Christian Caple

ccaple@thenewstribune.com

According to a report by Scout.com -- and a couple of tweets from the player himself -- Wilsonville (Oregon) High School defensive line prospect Draco Bynum committed to the Huskies shortly before Saturday’s spring preview event at Husky Stadium.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 249 pounds, Bynum is rated a 3-star prospect by Scout.com and the No. 36 defensive end in the 2018 recruiting class. He lists offers from USC, UCLA, Oregon, Nebraska and several others.

His commitment gives UW eight known committed recruits in the 2018 class.

Here are Bynum’s Hudl highlights.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

UW football coach Chris Petersen after spring practice Wednesday

UW football coach Chris Petersen after spring practice Wednesday 3:28

UW football coach Chris Petersen after spring practice Wednesday
UW co-defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake chats after spring practice 1:20

UW co-defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake chats after spring practice
Huskies offensive lineman Kaleb McGary discusses vole hunting 4:16

Huskies offensive lineman Kaleb McGary discusses vole hunting

View More Video

About Christian Caple

@christiancaple

A proud native of Longview, Wash., Christian Caple joins The News Tribune after covering Washington State football and men's basketball for two years at the Spokesman-Review in Spokane (though he lived in Pullman). He is a 2010 graduate of the University of Washington, an avid NWAACC basketball fan, and is unsure how to proceed now that Breaking Bad is over.

Sports Videos