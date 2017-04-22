Here are the final stats from Washington’s spring preview

If you’re into spring preview stats, here you go.
2017 Spring in d Stats by christiancaple on Scribd
2017 Spring Def Stats by christiancaple on Scribd
If you’re into spring preview stats, here you go.
2017 Spring in d Stats by christiancaple on Scribd
2017 Spring Def Stats by christiancaple on Scribd
A proud native of Longview, Wash., Christian Caple joins The News Tribune after covering Washington State football and men's basketball for two years at the Spokesman-Review in Spokane (though he lived in Pullman). He is a 2010 graduate of the University of Washington, an avid NWAACC basketball fan, and is unsure how to proceed now that Breaking Bad is over.
Comments