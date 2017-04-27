Huskies announce home-and-home series vs. Ohio State in 2024 and 2025

The Washington Huskies announced Thursday a future home-and-home series against one of college football’s premier programs.
The Ohio State Buckeyes will visit UW on Sept. 14, 2024, with the Huskies making a visit to Columbus for the return game on Sept. 13, 2025. The Huskies and Buckeyes -- both participants in last season’s College Football Playoff -- last played each other in 2007. Ohio State leads the all-time series 8-3.
“Big, early-season matchups between traditional powers is a highlight of every college football season," UW coach Chris Petersen said in a statement released by the school. “I'm really excited that we'll be able to bring the Buckeyes to Seattle for what should be a great September afternoon for Husky fans and college football fans everywhere.”
Said UW athletic director Jen Cohen in a statement: “We are excited to add this series with Ohio State to our future schedule. These games will bring together two great universities and storied football programs. I think both games will make for incredible experiences for our fans, and for the student-athletes competing.”
The 2024 and 2025 matchups against Ohio State are currently the only games UW has scheduled for those seasons. Washington plays at Rutgers and hosts Montana and Fresno State this season. Here is where the Huskies stand with their upcoming nonconference schedules:
2018
Sept. 1 vs. Auburn (at Atlanta)
Sept. 8 vs. North Dakota
Sept. 29 vs. BYU
2019
Aug. 31 vs. Eastern Washington
Sept. 14 vs. Hawai'i
Sept. 21 at BYU
2020
Sept. 5 vs. Michigan
Sept. 12 vs. Sacramento State
Sept. 19 vs. Utah State
2021
Sept. 4 vs. Montana
Sept. 18 at Michigan
2024
Sept. 14 vs. Ohio State
2025
Sept. 13 at Ohio State
2027
TBD vs. Nevada
