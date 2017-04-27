Huskies receiver John Ross III picked No. 9 overall by Cincinnati Bengals in NFL draft

John Ross III is a top-10 NFL draft pick.
The Cincinatti Bengals picked Ross, the speedy Washington Huskies receiver, with the No. 9 pick in Thursday’s first round. Ross becomes the first UW receiver picked in the first round since 2004, when Reggie Williams also went No. 9 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Ross won Associated Press Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year honors after catching 81 passes for 1,150 yards and 17 touchdowns for the Huskies in 2016. Ross, a first-team all-conference selection, also set UW’s career record for kickoff return touchdowns with four.
A native of Long Beach, California, Ross missed the 2015 season after tearing the anterior-cruciate ligament in his left knee. But his draft profile seemed to improve every week as the 2016 season began and he emerged as UW’s best receiver, stacking highlight-reel touchdown after highlight-reel touchdown for a top-five team.
The hype reached its apex at the NFL scouting combine, where Ross ran a record-setting, 4.22-second 40-yard dash, further bolstering his credibility as a first-round prospect.
NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock said recently that concerns about Ross’ durability -- he had two knee surgeries in college and had shoulder surgery in March -- led some teams to drop the 5-foot-11, 188-pound wideout on their board. Instead, he went higher than nearly anyone anticipated.
Comments