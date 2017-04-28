Green Bay Packers pick Huskies DB Kevin King No. 33 overall in second round of NFL draft

Former Washington Huskies cornerback Kevin King didn’t have to wait long to hear his name called on the second day of the 2017 NFL draft.
The Green Bay Packers selected King with the first selection of the second round at No. 33 overall. King was widely projected as a possible first-round prospect, but instead missed being a first-rounder by one pick.
King, a native of Oakland, California, started 36 games for the Huskies in four seasons. He began his UW career as a safety, appearing in 23 games there as a freshman and sophomore before moving to cornerback and playing some nickel as a junior. He starred as a senior, finishing the season with two interceptions, a team-best 15 passes defended and perhaps the most impressive defensive highlight of the year -- a leaping, one-handed interception of a fade pass in the end zone against Arizona State.
His draft stock improved dramatically after the NFL scouting combine, where King posted the top 60-yard shuttle, 20-yard shuttle and 3-cone drill time among cornerbacks. That performance -- combined with his long arms and rangy, 6-foot-3, 200-pound frame -- led to his name appearing more frequently in the first round of mock drafts.
