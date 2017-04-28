Sidney Jones picked No. 43 overall in second round by Philadelphia Eagles

If not for a seious injury sustained during his final major, pre-draft workout, Sidney Jones might have been a first-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft.
But that torn Achilles tendon didn’t ultimately cost the former Washington Huskies cornerback a tremendous amount, the Philadelphia Eagles picking him No. 43 overall in Friday’s second round.
Jones was widely viewed as a first-round talent before he tore the Achilles tendon in his left leg during a drill at UW’s Pro Day workout. Jones recently sent teams a medical report signed by his doctor, Robert Anderson, which stated that Jones is “doing extremely well at this postoperative date” and “we anticipate continued progression with return to full activity in 4-6 months,” a timetable that could put Jones on the field by September.
A two-time first-team All-Pac-12 selection, Jones, listed at 6-foot and 186 pounds, finished his junior season in 2016 with three interceptions and nine passes defended, often covering the opponent’s top receiver so effectively that quarterbacks simply avoided throwing his direction. He finished his UW career with nine interceptions in three seasons.
Jones was the third UW defensive back picked in the second round of this year’s draft, joining cornerback Kevin King (No. 33 to Philadelphia) and safety Budda Baker (No. 36 to Arizona).
Christian Caple: 253-597-8437, @ChristianCaple
