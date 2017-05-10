How the Huskies fared in the NCAA’s most recent APR release

Each of the University of Washington’s athletics programs are again well above the threshold needed to avoid penalty in the most recent Academic Progress Rate (APR) data released Wednesday by the NCAA, and the football and men’s basketball programs each tallied perfect scores in the 2015-16 academic year.
The football program checked in with a rolling four-year score of 984, good for second in the Pac-12 behind Stanford at 985. The men’s basketball program has a multi-year score of 986, good for fourth in the Pac-12 behind Stanford (1,000), Arizona State (990) and Utah (990).
The football team’s multi-year score is up 10 points from the 974 it posted last year. The men’s basketball team posted a multi-year score of 971 last year. Both programs achieved a perfect one-year score of 1,000 in 2015-16.
Essentially, the APR is a measure of student-athlete retention and eligibility. For more information regarding how the APR data is calculated, here is an explainer from the NCAA. The most pertinent details:
Each student-athlete receiving athletically related financial aid earns one point for staying in school and one point for being academically eligible.
A team’s total points are divided by points possible and then multiplied by 1,000 to equal the team’s Academic Progress Rate.
In addition to a team’s current-year APR, its rolling four-year APR is also used to determine accountability.
Currently, teams must earn a 930 four-year average APR or a 940 average over the most recent two years to participate in NCAA championships. In 2015-16 and beyond, teams must earn a four-year APR of 930 to compete in championships.
One item of note -- UW coach Chris Petersen’s contract used to include a $125,000 incentive for achieving a team APR score of 970 or greater. However, the provision was stricken from Petersen’s recently-signed extension, likely to accomodate for other compensation and performance bonuses. So, UW’s APR score no longer earns Petersen any extra money.
The contract of UW men’s basketball coach Mike Hopkins dictates a $25,000 bonus if the team achieves a score of 970 or greater, though it is not entirely clear if he qualifies for that bonus this year. I’ve reached out to UW for clarification and will update.
Here are the multi-year scores for each of the Pac-12 football and men’s basketball teams:
FOOTBALL
Stanford 985
Washington 984
Utah 983
California 978
Oregon 974
Arizona State 971
UCLA 971
Colorado 968
USC 968
Washington State 964
Oregon State 956
Arizona 955
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Stanford 1000
Arizona State 990
Utah 990
Washington 986
Colorado 975
Arizona 974
California 970
USC 969
Washington State 953
Oregon 951
UCLA 950
Oregon State 945
