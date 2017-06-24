Huskies Insider Blog

University of Washington football and basketball

June 24, 2017 10:36 PM

UW hoops: 4-star forward Hameir Wright commits to Huskies

By Christian Caple

ccaple@thenewstribune.com

Hameir Wright, a 4-star small forward from Albany, New York, announced that he has committed to play basketball for the Washington Huskies -- and ESPN is reporting that Wright plans to reclassify as a 2017 recruit and enroll at UW in time for the upcoming season.

Wright, listed at 6-foot-8 and 205 pounds by Scout.com, is considered a 4-star prospect by all of the major recruiting outlets, and he chose the Huskies over reported offers from Villanova, Providence, Michigan State and, yes, Syracuse -- the school Mike Hopkins left to become the Huskies’ new head coach.

Wright becomes the fifth player to commit or sign with the Huskies since Hopkins was hired, joining Seattle-area guards Jaylen Nowell, Nate Pryor and Michael Carter III, plus Rochester, New York, guard Nahziah Carter -- the nephew of Jay-Z.

ESPN’s Jeff Borzello reported that Wright, originally a 2018 recruit, plans to reclassify and join the Huskies this year. If Wright does end up enrolling this summer -- and assuming Nahziah Carter comes this year, too -- the Huskies will have filled all 13 of their alloted scholarships for the 2017-18 season.

Scout.com ranked Wright the No. 89 overall prospect in the 2018 class prior to the news of his apparent reclassification. ESPN ranked him 80th. He had previously committed to play the 2017-18 season at prep powerhouse Brewster Academy. Wright, who has graduated from Albany Academy, told the Troy Record in March: “If I feel that I’m ready mentally, physically and the feeling that I get is so overwhelming that I would accept a scholarship and leave (for college), then that’s what I’ll do. If not, I’ll just carry on as planned.”

Here are some of his highlights at Albany Academy, where he was named New York’s Gatorade Player of the Year after averaging 16.7 points and 9.1 rebounds per game as a senior.

  Comments  

