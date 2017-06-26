Nahziah Carter is officially a member of the Huskies men’s basketball program

The Washington Huskies men’s basketball team has officially signed Nahziah Carter, a 6-foot-6, 185-pound shooting guard/small forward from New York who committed to UW earlier this month.
Carter, rated a four-star recruit by Scout.com, also reports offers from Georgetown, Connecticut and Georgia Tech, among others. Scout.com rates him the No. 2 shooting guard prospect in the state of New York.
“Nahziah is an unbelievable athlete who has the ability to get to the rim and attack with the best of them," UW coach Mike Hopkins said in a statement released by the school. "He plays way above the rim and he's just scratching the surface of what his potential could be. Being from New York, I've been following him for a while and have seen him just consistently improve and develop. He's excited to be here, fits the Husky DNA perfectly, has a great mindset and we're excited to have him join our program.”
Carter, a native of Rochester, New York, is the nephew of rapper and businessman Jay-Z. According to UW’s official release, Carter averaged 19.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game as a senior at Bishop Kearney High School. He is the third recruit to sign with the Huskies since Hopkins was hired to replace Lorenzo Romar, joining local guards Nate Pryor and Michael Carter III -- in addition to Garfield guard Jaylen Nowell, who signed last November, when Romar was still coach, then decided to stick with his commitment after Hopkins was hired.
UW also received a commitment on Sunday from New York’s Gatorade Player of the Year, 6-foot-7 small forward Hameir Wright, who was originally a member of the 2018 class but will reportedly reclassify to 2017. He has yet to sign.
More on Carter from UW’s release:
“On the Nike EYBL circuit this summer, Carter helped the New York City Rocks to 10 wins en route to earning a spot at the Peach Jam in July. In 16 games at the EYBL, he averaged 12.7 points on 55 percent shooting from the field, while also pulling down 4.0 rebounds and dishing out 1.7 assists in 18.3 minutes per outing.
“As a 16-year old on the EYBL in a league that included 18-year-olds, Carter averaged 10.7 points a game while shooting .592 (61-103) from the field, and .464 (13-28) from three-point range. During the summer prior to his senior year, Carter also led the Rochester Boys Team to the New York Summer Hoops Festival Championship while also taking home the slam dunk contest title.
“Carter attended Bishop Kearney High School and was coached by Kevin Goode. After averaging 15.1 points per game as a junior, Carter improved on that during his final season as he put up 19.1 ppg and added 3.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists.”
