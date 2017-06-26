Huskies Insider Blog

University of Washington football and basketball

June 26, 2017 5:13 PM

Huskies pick up commitment from Matteo Mele, a 4-star offensive tackle prospect

By Christian Caple

ccaple@thenewstribune.com

Matteo Mele, a four-star offensive tackle prospect from Tucson, Arizona, announced Monday that he intends to play for the Washington Huskies.

Mele recently visited UW and told Scout.com that he “liked everything about it there.” He also lists offers from Colorado, Louisville, Oklahoma, Oregon, UCLA and others.

A converted tight end, Mele is rated by Scout.com as the No. 1 offensive tackle prospect in Arizona and the No. 22 offensive tackle prospect in the 2018 class. He becomes the ninth known player to commit to UW in the 2018 class, and is the seventh four-star prospect in that group.

From his Scout.com scouting report: “Mele has good flexibility and the athleticism to stay with any pass rusher at offensive tackle. His footwork and technique are still a work in progress, but Mele has a nasty streak and finishes his blocks with style.”

Here are some of his Hudl highlights:

