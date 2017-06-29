Huskies Insider Blog

June 29, 2017 11:24 AM

Weekly Pac-12 pairings announced for 2017-18 men’s basketball season

By Christian Caple

Exact times and dates for each game won’t be announced until later, but the Pac-12 did announce on Thursday the week-by-week conference schedule pairings for the upcoming men’s basketball season.

The Huskies begin the Pac-12 season in Los Angeles, where they will face UCLA and USC the week of Dec. 27-31. They play a third consecutive road game -- at Washington State the week of Jan. 3-7 -- before returning to Seattle to face California and Stanford the week of Jan. 10-14 in their Pac-12 home opener(s).

UW will not play UCLA or USC at home this season, and will not play Arizona or Arizona State on the road. (Every team misses one league road trip and one league homestand each season due to the Pac-12’s unbalanced schedule.)

Here are UW’s week-by-week schedule pairings in full:

(home games marked in bold)

Dec. 27-31 – at UCLA/USC

Jan. 3-7 – at Washington State

Jan. 10-14 – vs. California/Stanford

Jan. 17-21 – at Colorado/Utah

Jan. 24-28 – vs. Washington State

Jan. 31-Feb. 4 – vs. Arizona/Arizona State

Feb. 7-11 – at Oregon/Oregon State

Feb. 14-18 – vs. Colorado/Utah

Feb. 21-25 – at California/Stanford

Feb. 28-March 3 – vs. Oregon/Oregon State

March 7-10 – Pac-12 Tournament, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

