Weekly Pac-12 pairings announced for 2017-18 men’s basketball season

Exact times and dates for each game won’t be announced until later, but the Pac-12 did announce on Thursday the week-by-week conference schedule pairings for the upcoming men’s basketball season.
The Huskies begin the Pac-12 season in Los Angeles, where they will face UCLA and USC the week of Dec. 27-31. They play a third consecutive road game -- at Washington State the week of Jan. 3-7 -- before returning to Seattle to face California and Stanford the week of Jan. 10-14 in their Pac-12 home opener(s).
UW will not play UCLA or USC at home this season, and will not play Arizona or Arizona State on the road. (Every team misses one league road trip and one league homestand each season due to the Pac-12’s unbalanced schedule.)
Here are UW’s week-by-week schedule pairings in full:
(home games marked in bold)
Dec. 27-31 – at UCLA/USC
Jan. 3-7 – at Washington State
Jan. 10-14 – vs. California/Stanford
Jan. 17-21 – at Colorado/Utah
Jan. 24-28 – vs. Washington State
Jan. 31-Feb. 4 – vs. Arizona/Arizona State
Feb. 7-11 – at Oregon/Oregon State
Feb. 14-18 – vs. Colorado/Utah
Feb. 21-25 – at California/Stanford
Feb. 28-March 3 – vs. Oregon/Oregon State
March 7-10 – Pac-12 Tournament, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
