4-star basketball recruit Hameir Wright officially signs with Huskies

Hameir Wright, the 2017 New York state Gatorade Player of the Year, has officially signed to play basketball for the Washington Huskies.
Wright, a small forward listed at 6-foot-8, averaged 16.7 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game as a senior at Albany Academy in New York. He originally committed to play next season at prep powerhouse Brewster Academy, but instead accepted a scholarship offer from Huskies coach Mike Hopkins and has enrolled at UW in time for summer classes.
Hopkins beat out his former employer, Syracuse, among several other programs who were recruiting Wright.
“We’re really excited to have Hameir join our program,” Hopkins said in a statement released by the school. “At 6-8, his ability to shoot the ball at his size and stretch the floor is what’s really special about him. He can not only shoot from the perimeter but he can go low and block shots and score around the rim. He has a high basketball IQ and is going to be a great foundation for this class.”
Wright is the fifth player to sign with the Huskies in the 2017 class, joining Albany City Rocks teammate Nahziah Carter, plus Seattle-area guards Jaylen Nowell, Nate Pryor and Michael Carter III. Assuming each of those players does enroll at UW -- and no defections from anybody on the current roster -- the Huskies will have filled their allotment of 13 scholarships for the 2017-18 season.
Scout.com ranked Wright the No. 89 overall prospect in the 2018 recruiting class before his decision to reclassify to 2017.
“I think we have an extremely talented and diverse freshman class that all do different things but complement each other perfectly,” Hopkins said in a statement. “The most important thing is that they want to be Huskies, they want to be a part of this program and really believe in what we’re doing. We’re really excited to have them all here.”
