July 03, 2017 2:50 PM

UW hoops: Ed Chang, 6-7 forward, announces commitment to play for the Huskies

By Christian Caple

Ed Chang, a 6-foot-7 forward from Papillion, Nebraska, announced a commitment on Monday to play basketball for the Washington Huskies.

Chang is the first player in the 2018 class to commit to UW. Scout.com rates him as a 3-star prospect, and reports offers from Nebraska, Iowa and Creighton. He will be a senior this upcoming season at Papillion La Vista High School.

Here are his highlights.

