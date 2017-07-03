UW hoops: Ed Chang, 6-7 forward, announces commitment to play for the Huskies

Ed Chang, a 6-foot-7 forward from Papillion, Nebraska, announced a commitment on Monday to play basketball for the Washington Huskies.
Proud to be apart of the Husky Family ! #Blessed pic.twitter.com/vGOAQi1Yw2— edchang (@EdChang_1) July 3, 2017
Chang is the first player in the 2018 class to commit to UW. Scout.com rates him as a 3-star prospect, and reports offers from Nebraska, Iowa and Creighton. He will be a senior this upcoming season at Papillion La Vista High School.
Here are his highlights.
