Graham-Kapowsin quarterback Dylan Morris announced he has verbally committed to the University of Washington.
Graham-Kapowsin quarterback Dylan Morris announced he has verbally committed to the University of Washington. Peter Haley Staff photographer
Graham-Kapowsin quarterback Dylan Morris announced he has verbally committed to the University of Washington. Peter Haley Staff photographer
Huskies Insider Blog

Huskies Insider Blog

University of Washington football and basketball

Huskies Insider Blog

July 16, 2017 10:21 AM

Graham-Kapowsin QB Dylan Morris announces commitment to Huskies

By Christian Caple

ccaple@thenewstribune.com

Dylan Morris, a four-star quarterback prospect from Graham-Kapowsin High School in the 2019 recruiting class, used his Twitter account on Sunday morning to announce a commitment to play for the Washington Huskies.

Listed at 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds, Morris is rated by Scout.com as the No. 44 overall prospect in the 2019 class, as well as the No. 1 quarterback in the state of Washington and the No. 3 quarterback overall. His commitment comes after a pair of other four-star, in-state quarterbacks, Jacob Sirmon and Colson Yankoff, both committed to the Huskies in the 2018 class.

Morris, who will be a junior in 2017, reports offers from several other schools, per Scout.com, including Oregon, Nebraska and Notre Dame.

He has started at G-K since his freshman season, when he threw for 2,152 yards (131-228 passing) with 18 touchdowns. His best game this past year came in the season opener against South Kitsap, when he was 17 of 24 for 324 yards and five touchdowns.

The Eagles have reached the state playoffs in each of his two high school seasons, and Morris has thrown for just over 4,000 yards and has 42 touchdown passes, earning 4A SPSL first-team quarterback this past year. He also plays baseball.

Here are some of Morris’ highlights from his sophomore year.

Staff writer TJ Cotterill contributed to this report

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Chris Petersen discusses Huskies spring finale

Chris Petersen discusses Huskies spring finale 4:03

Chris Petersen discusses Huskies spring finale
LB Keishawn Bierria discusses Huskies spring finale 2:38

LB Keishawn Bierria discusses Huskies spring finale
LB Tevis Bartlett discusses Huskies spring finale 2:46

LB Tevis Bartlett discusses Huskies spring finale

View More Video

About Christian Caple

@christiancaple

A proud native of Longview, Wash., Christian Caple joins The News Tribune after covering Washington State football and men's basketball for two years at the Spokesman-Review in Spokane (though he lived in Pullman). He is a 2010 graduate of the University of Washington, an avid NWAACC basketball fan, and is unsure how to proceed now that Breaking Bad is over.