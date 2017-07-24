Nicholas Bolton, linebacker prospect from Texas, announces commitment to Huskies

Nicholas Bolton, a three-star linebacker prospect from Frisco, Texas, used his Twitter account on Monday to announce a commitment to play for the Washington Huskies.
#PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/gO2NxahyTc— Lil Bolt (@_nickbolton2) July 24, 2017
Bolton, listed at 5-foot-11 and 228 pounds, chose UW over reported offers from Mississippi State, Houston, Colorado, Utah and others. Scout.com rates him the 30 inside linebacker prospect in the 2018 recruiting class. 247 Sports rates him 47th. He was being recruited primarily by linebackers coach Bob Gregory.
“I loved the 'Built For Life' aspect of things that coach (Chris) Petersen really pushes,” Bolton told Scout.com after his visit to UW earlier this month. “He expects you to graduate. That's the minimum for him and they provide you with a lot of support to help you reach your goals.”
Bolton gives UW 10 known commitments in the 2018 class.
Here are some highlights from Bolton’s junior season at Frisco Lone Star High School. He was named the District 13-5A defensive MVP after totaling 111 tackles, seven tackles for loss and three forced fumbles. As you can see from the first two plays on his highlight reel, he appears to be a pretty hard hitter.
