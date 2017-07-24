Huskies Insider Blog

Huskies Insider Blog

University of Washington football and basketball

Huskies Insider Blog

July 24, 2017 6:06 PM

Victor Curne, offensive line prospect from Houston, commits to Huskies

By Christian Caple

ccaple@thenewstribune.com

It was a busy day for Texas prospects being recruited by the Washington Huskies.

A few hours after Frisco linebacker Nicholas Bolton committed to UW, Victor Curne, a 6-foot-5, 320-pound offensive line prospect out of Second Baptist High School in Houston, also announced that he plans to play for Washington.

Scout.com and 247 Sports both rank Curne a three-star prospect. 247 rates him the No. 27 offensive guard prospect in the 2018 recruiting class, while Scout.com has him at 45th. Curne chose UW over offers from Colorado, Baylor, Arizona State and others.

He becomes the 11th known player to commit to UW in the 2018 class.

Here are his highlights, via Hudl.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Chris Petersen discusses Huskies spring finale

Chris Petersen discusses Huskies spring finale 4:03

Chris Petersen discusses Huskies spring finale
LB Keishawn Bierria discusses Huskies spring finale 2:38

LB Keishawn Bierria discusses Huskies spring finale
LB Tevis Bartlett discusses Huskies spring finale 2:46

LB Tevis Bartlett discusses Huskies spring finale

View More Video

About Christian Caple

@christiancaple

A proud native of Longview, Wash., Christian Caple joins The News Tribune after covering Washington State football and men's basketball for two years at the Spokesman-Review in Spokane (though he lived in Pullman). He is a 2010 graduate of the University of Washington, an avid NWAACC basketball fan, and is unsure how to proceed now that Breaking Bad is over.