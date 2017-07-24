Victor Curne, offensive line prospect from Houston, commits to Huskies

It was a busy day for Texas prospects being recruited by the Washington Huskies.
A few hours after Frisco linebacker Nicholas Bolton committed to UW, Victor Curne, a 6-foot-5, 320-pound offensive line prospect out of Second Baptist High School in Houston, also announced that he plans to play for Washington.
C o m m i t t e d #PurpleReign #GoDawgs @HamiltonESPN pic.twitter.com/BeoVkcTpYY— Vick C. (@360Jr_) July 25, 2017
Scout.com and 247 Sports both rank Curne a three-star prospect. 247 rates him the No. 27 offensive guard prospect in the 2018 recruiting class, while Scout.com has him at 45th. Curne chose UW over offers from Colorado, Baylor, Arizona State and others.
He becomes the 11th known player to commit to UW in the 2018 class.
Here are his highlights, via Hudl.
