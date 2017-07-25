Huskies announce 2017 fall camp practice schedule

Behold, Washington’s 2017 fall camp practice schedule.
The Huskies officially begin preseason practices at 4:45 p.m. on Monday (July 31) at Husky Stadium. Coach Chris Petersen -- who is headed to Pac-12 media days this week, along with Jake Browning and Keishawn Bierria -- will hold a press conference at noon on Sunday to preview the season.
Here is the camp practice schedule, with interview availability listed for each date. One practice will be open to the public: Sunday, Aug. 6 at 2:50 p.m. Picture Day will follow at Husky Stadium.
Mon., July 31, 4:45 p.m. – First practice, interviews afterward (defensive players & coaches)
Tue., Aug. 1, 3:20 p.m. – Practice, interviews afterward (offensive players & coaches)
Wed., Aug. 2, 3:20 p.m. – Practice, interviews afterward (defensive players & coaches)
Thu., Aug. 3, 3:20 p.m. – Practice, interviews afterward (Coach Petersen only)
Fri., Aug. 4, 3:20 p.m. – Practice, interviews afterward (offensive players & coaches)
Sat., Aug. 5, 3:20 p.m. – Practice, interviews afterward (defensive players & coaches)
Sun., Aug. 6, 2:50 p.m. – Practice open to the public; Picture Day afterwards (no interviews)
Mon., Aug. 7 – off day (no practice or interviews)
Tue., Aug. 8 – 2:50 p.m. – Practice, interviews afterward (offensive players & coaches and Coach Petersen)
Wed., Aug. 9 – Closed Practice, no interviews
Thu., Aug. 10 – 2:50 p.m. – Practice, interviews afterward (defensive players & coaches)
Fri., Aug. 11, 2:50 p.m. – Practice, interviews afterward (offensive players & coaches and Coach Petersen)
Sat., Aug. 12, 3:20 p.m. – Practice, interviews afterward (defensive players & coaches)
Sun., Aug. 13 –Closed Practice (no interviews)
Mon., Aug. 14 – off day (no practice or interviews)
*Starting on Aug. 15, practices will revert to in-season format in terms of media access and coverage (practices closed, interviews afterwards, etc.). Details (days, times, interview schedules) to come later.
